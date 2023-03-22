Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has gone up by 1.26% for the week, with a -6.73% drop in the past month and a -6.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.48% for LULU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for LULU stock, with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is above average at 32.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is $379.52, which is $78.46 above the current market price. The public float for LULU is 111.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LULU on March 22, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

LULU) stock’s latest price update

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)’s stock price has increased by 1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 293.45. However, the company has seen a 1.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that Lululemon Shares Tumble on Profit Warning for Holiday Quarter

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $257 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LULU reach a price target of $290, previously predicting the price at $340. The rating they have provided for LULU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to LULU, setting the target price at $380 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

LULU Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $303.79. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Henry Kathryn, who sale 189 shares at the price of $351.80 back on Sep 12. After this action, Henry Kathryn now owns 4,102 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $66,491 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Kourtney, the Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., purchase 200 shares at $280.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Gibson Kourtney is holding 1,302 shares at $56,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

+57.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +15.59. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 23.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.