Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV)’s stock price has increased by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 68.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/17/23 that The Cure Says Ticketmaster Will Refund Fans Who Paid ‘Unduly High’ Fees

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Right Now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LYV is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for LYV is $96.13, which is $29.41 above the current price. The public float for LYV is 155.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYV on March 22, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stock saw a decrease of 2.37% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for LYV stock, with a simple moving average of -13.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $85 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYV reach a price target of $82, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for LYV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

LYV Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.14. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Iovine Jimmy, who purchase 13,740 shares at the price of $73.28 back on Dec 01. After this action, Iovine Jimmy now owns 13,740 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,006,867 using the latest closing price.

Rapino Michael, the President & CEO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 78,000 shares at $74.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23, which means that Rapino Michael is holding 3,799,273 shares at $5,804,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at +0.89. Equity return is now at value -43.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.