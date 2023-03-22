Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC)’s stock price has increased by 2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 20.37. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) by analysts is $36.97, which is $16.16 above the current market price. The public float for LAC is 112.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.74% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of LAC was 2.73M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stock saw a decrease of -1.98% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.76% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.62% for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.97% for LAC stock, with a simple moving average of -14.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to LAC, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

LAC Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.25. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 64.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.