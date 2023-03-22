Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.16 compared to its previous closing price of 513.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/20/22 that Buying on the Bad Chip News

Is It Worth Investing in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is 13.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LRCX is 1.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is $519.00, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for LRCX is 134.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. On March 22, 2023, LRCX’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

LRCX’s Market Performance

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has seen a 2.71% increase in the past week, with a 2.36% rise in the past month, and a 14.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for LRCX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.72% for LRCX stock, with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRCX

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRCX reach a price target of $495. The rating they have provided for LRCX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to LRCX, setting the target price at $520 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

LRCX Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRCX rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $490.61. In addition, Lam Research Corporation saw 20.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRCX starting from Hahn Ava, who sale 3,206 shares at the price of $488.92 back on Mar 03. After this action, Hahn Ava now owns 3,433 shares of Lam Research Corporation, valued at $1,567,478 using the latest closing price.

Hahn Ava, the Chief Legal Officer & SVP of Lam Research Corporation, sale 487 shares at $479.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hahn Ava is holding 6,639 shares at $233,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.14 for the present operating margin

+45.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lam Research Corporation stands at +26.80. Equity return is now at value 73.20, with 28.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.