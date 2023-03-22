Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)’s stock price has increased by 3.43 compared to its previous closing price of 16.05. but the company has seen a -2.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/25/22 that Philips Stock Sinks After Cut to Sales Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PHG is also noteworthy at 0.88.

The public float for PHG is 880.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on March 22, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

The stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has seen a -2.47% decrease in the past week, with a -2.58% drop in the past month, and a 21.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for PHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for PHG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.54% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG fell by -2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.51. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw 10.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.