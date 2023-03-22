KB Home (KBH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

KB Home (NYSE: KBH)’s stock price has increased by 2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 35.68. However, the company has experienced a 3.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/22 that KB Home Stock Jumps on Earnings. The Builder Sees a Moderating Housing Market.

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KB Home (KBH) is $40.54, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for KBH is 74.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBH on March 22, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

The stock of KB Home (KBH) has seen a 3.59% increase in the past week, with a 2.75% rise in the past month, and a 13.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for KBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for KBH stock, with a simple moving average of 16.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KBH by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KBH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $32.50 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBH reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for KBH stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

KBH Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.31. In addition, KB Home saw 15.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from PRAW ALBERT Z, who sale 29,777 shares at the price of $28.77 back on Oct 27. After this action, PRAW ALBERT Z now owns 143,363 shares of KB Home, valued at $856,684 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KB Home (KBH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.