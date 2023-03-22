Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY)’s stock price has increased by 3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 3.85. However, the company has seen a 2.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JOBY is $7.67, which is $2.91 above the current market price. The public float for JOBY is 365.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.55% of that float. The average trading volume for JOBY on March 22, 2023 was 3.02M shares.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY stock saw a decrease of 2.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.79% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.43% for Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of -14.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $4 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to JOBY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

JOBY Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 18.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Papadopoulos Didier, who sale 4,314 shares at the price of $3.76 back on Mar 15. After this action, Papadopoulos Didier now owns 127,814 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $16,221 using the latest closing price.

Bowles Gregory, the of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 42,151 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Bowles Gregory is holding 32,851 shares at $210,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

Equity return is now at value -21.40, with -19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.