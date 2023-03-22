JanOne Inc. (JAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN)’s stock price has increased by 26.50 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. However, the company has seen a 4.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JAN is 1.90.

The public float for JAN is 2.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAN on March 22, 2023 was 140.57K shares.

JAN’s Market Performance

JAN stock saw a decrease of 4.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.71% for JanOne Inc. (JAN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for JAN stock, with a simple moving average of -33.17% for the last 200 days.

JAN Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares sank -8.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4828. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Equity return is now at value 54.70, with -7.10 for asset returns.

In conclusion, JanOne Inc. (JAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.