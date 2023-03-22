Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 67.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by analysts is $276.72, which is $32.32 above the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 348.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ISRG was 1.65M shares.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)’s stock price has increased by 2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 240.50. but the company has seen a 4.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG’s stock has risen by 4.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.25% and a quarterly drop of -6.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Intuitive Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.07% for ISRG stock, with a simple moving average of 6.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $235 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ISRG, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

ISRG Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $233.22. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw -7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Curet Myriam, who sale 1,253 shares at the price of $228.47 back on Mar 01. After this action, Curet Myriam now owns 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $286,273 using the latest closing price.

DeSantis Robert, the EVP & Chief Product Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 1,971 shares at $240.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that DeSantis Robert is holding 6,365 shares at $474,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +21.25. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.