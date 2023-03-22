Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 15.04. however, the company has experienced a -10.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is 2.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICPT is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is $23.79, which is $9.6 above the current market price. The public float for ICPT is 40.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.14% of that float. On March 22, 2023, ICPT’s average trading volume was 798.71K shares.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT’s stock has seen a -10.13% decrease for the week, with a -29.16% drop in the past month and a -7.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.72% for ICPT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on January 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICPT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ICPT stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 20th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ICPT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

ICPT Trading at -22.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -27.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT fell by -10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.10. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 14.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -61.20. Equity return is now at value -164.10, with 41.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.