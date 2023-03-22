Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IBKR stock has gone up by 7.95%, with a monthly decline of -5.74% and a quarterly surge of 18.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for IBKR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Right Now?

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IBKR is $105.83, which is $22.78 above the current price. The public float for IBKR is 99.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBKR on March 22, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

IBKR) stock’s latest price update

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 82.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that The Best Online Brokers for 2022: Tools to Cope With a Complex Investing World

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBKR reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for IBKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to IBKR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

IBKR Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.55. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. saw 13.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Peterffy Thomas, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $77.76 back on Jan 27. After this action, Peterffy Thomas now owns 1,630,605 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., valued at $1,555,106 using the latest closing price.

Peterffy Thomas, the Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $78.74 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Peterffy Thomas is holding 1,650,605 shares at $1,574,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.94. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.26. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.