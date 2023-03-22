Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)’s stock price has increased by 5.58 compared to its previous closing price of 2.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that GE Is Taking a Stake in EV Business With Technology Sale to Hyliion

Is It Worth Investing in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HYLN is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HYLN is $3.44, which is $1.17 above the current price. The public float for HYLN is 121.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYLN on March 22, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

HYLN’s Market Performance

HYLN’s stock has seen a -1.30% decrease for the week, with a -30.37% drop in the past month and a -14.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for Hyliion Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.31% for HYLN stock, with a simple moving average of -27.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HYLN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for HYLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

HYLN Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares sank -23.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corp. saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at -7281.91. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -30.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.