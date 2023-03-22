Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)’s stock price has increased by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 24.54. However, the company has experienced a -1.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/22 that Novavax, Lucid, Zoom Video, AMC, Target: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is above average at 20.79x. The 36-month beta value for TWNK is also noteworthy at 0.63.

The average price estimated by analysts for TWNK is $28.45, which is $4.14 above than the current price. The public float for TWNK is 133.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume of TWNK on March 22, 2023 was 931.79K shares.

TWNK’s Market Performance

TWNK stock saw an increase of -1.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.36% and a quarterly increase of 6.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for TWNK stock, with a simple moving average of 5.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWNK reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for TWNK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to TWNK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 02nd of the previous year.

TWNK Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.59. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc. saw 10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWNK starting from Gernigin Michael, who sale 7,060 shares at the price of $21.38 back on May 27. After this action, Gernigin Michael now owns 6,922 shares of Hostess Brands Inc., valued at $150,975 using the latest closing price.

Cramer Michael John, the of Hostess Brands Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $22.15 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Cramer Michael John is holding 43,408 shares at $553,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.42 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hostess Brands Inc. stands at +12.09. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.