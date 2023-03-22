Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has gone down by -2.04% for the week, with a -15.81% drop in the past month and a -15.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.77% for HRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.28% for HRL stock, with a simple moving average of -16.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) Right Now?

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is $42.66, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for HRL is 287.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRL on March 22, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 38.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Hormel Foods Stock Falls. It’s Feeling ‘Persistent’ Inflation.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HRL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HRL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRL reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for HRL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 15th, 2022.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to HRL, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on March 10th of the previous year.

HRL Trading at -12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.19. In addition, Hormel Foods Corporation saw -15.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Connor Patrick J, who sale 1,577 shares at the price of $46.88 back on Dec 14. After this action, Connor Patrick J now owns 22,682 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation, valued at $73,930 using the latest closing price.

Snee James P, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Hormel Foods Corporation, sale 31,283 shares at $47.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Snee James P is holding 234,999 shares at $1,490,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corporation stands at +8.03. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 7.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.