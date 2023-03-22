Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT)’s stock price has increased by 2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 138.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/22 that Hilton Sees a New Golden Age of Travel. Can It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLT is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLT is $154.88, which is $8.32 above the current price. The public float for HLT is 265.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLT on March 22, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has seen a 1.29% increase in the past week, with a -3.74% drop in the past month, and a 7.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for HLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.44% for HLT stock, with a simple moving average of 6.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $168 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $153. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLT, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

HLT Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.76. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sale 90 shares at the price of $138.05 back on Mar 16. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 64,434 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $12,425 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Kristin Ann, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 32,863 shares at $150.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Campbell Kristin Ann is holding 221,037 shares at $4,959,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.77 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +14.24. Equity return is now at value -143.30, with 8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.