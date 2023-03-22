Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) by analysts is $16.13, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for HTGC is 128.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of HTGC was 1.42M shares.

HTGC stock's latest price update

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC)’s stock price has increased by 4.56 compared to its previous closing price of 11.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HTGC’s Market Performance

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has experienced a 3.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.32% drop in the past month, and a -5.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for HTGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.43% for HTGC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTGC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HTGC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HTGC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $10.50 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to HTGC, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

HTGC Trading at -12.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -20.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTGC rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Hercules Capital Inc. saw -5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTGC starting from Loo Wade, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $11.95 back on Mar 17. After this action, Loo Wade now owns 8,059 shares of Hercules Capital Inc., valued at $47,800 using the latest closing price.

Bluestein Scott, the Chief Executive Officer of Hercules Capital Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $14.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Bluestein Scott is holding 946,621 shares at $1,416,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTGC

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.