HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY)'s stock price has increased by 1.18 compared to its previous closing price of 58.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for HQY is $82.23, which is $23.28 above the current market price. The public float for HQY is 82.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume for HQY on March 22, 2023 was 779.64K shares.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY stock saw a decrease of 5.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.21% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.20% for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.48% for HQY stock, with a simple moving average of -8.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $77 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HQY reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for HQY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to HQY, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

HQY Trading at -3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -9.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.06. In addition, HealthEquity Inc. saw -4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Wellborn Gayle Furgurson, who sale 5,237 shares at the price of $62.00 back on Dec 14. After this action, Wellborn Gayle Furgurson now owns 12,023 shares of HealthEquity Inc., valued at $324,694 using the latest closing price.

Ladd Delano, the EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY of HealthEquity Inc., sale 5,897 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Ladd Delano is holding 37,471 shares at $442,275 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.36 for the present operating margin

+45.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for HealthEquity Inc. stands at -5.85. The total capital return value is set at 1.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 54.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.24. Total debt to assets is 32.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.