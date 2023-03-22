Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI)’s stock price has increased by 7.85 compared to its previous closing price of 23.94. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/07/21 that Go Green With This Niche Play on Renewable Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HASI is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HASI is $44.50, which is $17.61 above the current price. The public float for HASI is 80.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HASI on March 22, 2023 was 672.00K shares.

HASI’s Market Performance

HASI stock saw a decrease of -5.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.81% for HASI stock, with a simple moving average of -22.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HASI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HASI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HASI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HASI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HASI reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for HASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to HASI, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

HASI Trading at -20.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -19.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.96. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Rose Nathaniel, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rose Nathaniel now owns 158,164 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $241,000 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 32,925 shares at $73,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +17.02. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.