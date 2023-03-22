Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s (GOL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GOL stock has gone down by -5.04%, with a monthly gain of 10.46% and a quarterly surge of 12.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.32% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.66% for GOL stock, with a simple moving average of -21.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 7 as "hold," and 3 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for GOL is $4.58, which is $2.37 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 167.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume for GOL on March 22, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 2.68. but the company has seen a -5.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOL, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

GOL Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.80%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw -1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stands at -10.27. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.