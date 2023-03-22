Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY)’s stock price has increased by 3.65 compared to its previous closing price of 3.56. However, the company has experienced a -26.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/22 that Getty Images Swings to a Loss, But the Stock Gets an Upgrade

Is It Worth Investing in Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is $6.50, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for GETY is 193.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GETY on March 22, 2023 was 232.40K shares.

GETY’s Market Performance

GETY stock saw a decrease of -26.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -42.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.92% for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.62% for GETY stock, with a simple moving average of -61.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GETY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GETY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GETY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GETY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to GETY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

GETY Trading at -36.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GETY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.75%, as shares sank -41.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GETY fell by -26.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, Getty Images Holdings Inc. saw -33.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GETY starting from Neuberger Berman Group LLC, who sale 73,555 shares at the price of $7.89 back on Feb 07. After this action, Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,523,168 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc., valued at $580,555 using the latest closing price.

Neuberger Berman Group LLC, the 10% Owner of Getty Images Holdings Inc., sale 5,200 shares at $8.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Neuberger Berman Group LLC is holding 64,596,723 shares at $45,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GETY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.81 for the present operating margin

+62.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Getty Images Holdings Inc. stands at -8.37. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.68. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY), the company’s capital structure generated 272.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.15. Total debt to assets is 60.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 270.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.