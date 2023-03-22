Geron Corporation (GERN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)’s stock price has decreased by -4.88 compared to its previous closing price of 2.46. However, the company has experienced a -14.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for GERN is 380.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GERN on March 22, 2023 was 9.19M shares.

GERN’s Market Performance

GERN’s stock has seen a -14.60% decrease for the week, with a -16.73% drop in the past month and a 2.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.48% for Geron Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.00% for GERN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to GERN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

GERN Trading at -20.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.14%, as shares sank -15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -14.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Geron Corporation saw -3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from SCARLETT JOHN A, who sale 446,668 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, SCARLETT JOHN A now owns 0 shares of Geron Corporation, valued at $1,340,004 using the latest closing price.

SCARLETT JOHN A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Geron Corporation, sale 446,666 shares at $3.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that SCARLETT JOHN A is holding 0 shares at $1,353,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Geron Corporation (GERN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.