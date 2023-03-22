Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Stock Faces 2.29% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, GNTX stock has gone up by 2.06%, with a monthly decline of -4.92% and a quarterly surge of 2.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Gentex Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for GNTX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GNTX is $31.67, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for GNTX is 233.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume for GNTX on March 22, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)’s stock price has increased by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 26.98. However, the company has seen a 2.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

In the past week, GNTX stock has gone up by 2.06%, with a monthly decline of -4.92% and a quarterly surge of 2.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Gentex Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for GNTX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GNTX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at -4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.71. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw -0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Boehm Neil, who sale 1,242 shares at the price of $28.41 back on Mar 06. After this action, Boehm Neil now owns 36,176 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $35,285 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Scott P, the General Counsel of Gentex Corporation, sale 9,895 shares at $28.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ryan Scott P is holding 20,631 shares at $279,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.