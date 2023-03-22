GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS)’s stock price has increased by 7.28 compared to its previous closing price of 16.08. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GDS is 175.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GDS on March 22, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

GDS’s Market Performance

GDS’s stock has seen a 10.65% increase for the week, with a -17.78% drop in the past month and a -13.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for GDS Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for GDS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GDS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDS reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for GDS stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to GDS, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

GDS Trading at -19.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -15.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDS rose by +10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.80. In addition, GDS Holdings Limited saw -16.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.05 for the present operating margin

+15.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for GDS Holdings Limited stands at -15.64. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.44. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), the company’s capital structure generated 185.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.99. Total debt to assets is 59.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.