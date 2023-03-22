G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX)’s stock price has increased by 7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 2.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) by analysts is $13.83, which is $10.68 above the current market price. The public float for GTHX is 47.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.01% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of GTHX was 1.26M shares.

GTHX’s Market Performance

GTHX’s stock has seen a -5.69% decrease for the week, with a -21.64% drop in the past month and a -48.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.19% for G1 Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.83% for GTHX stock, with a simple moving average of -61.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTHX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GTHX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTHX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTHX reach a price target of $31, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for GTHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to GTHX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

GTHX Trading at -38.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX fell by -5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc. saw -41.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Malik Rajesh, who sale 729 shares at the price of $5.41 back on Jan 05. After this action, Malik Rajesh now owns 102,739 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $3,942 using the latest closing price.

Hanson James S., the General Counsel of G1 Therapeutics Inc., sale 729 shares at $5.41 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Hanson James S. is holding 41,087 shares at $3,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-265.45 for the present operating margin

+92.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -287.63. The total capital return value is set at -71.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.31. Equity return is now at value -209.90, with -77.70 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 121.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.92. Total debt to assets is 44.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.