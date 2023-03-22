G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 15.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is above average at 4.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) is $16.00, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for GIII is 41.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GIII on March 22, 2023 was 649.42K shares.

GIII’s Market Performance

GIII’s stock has seen a -3.20% decrease for the week, with a -10.33% drop in the past month and a 13.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.15% for GIII stock, with a simple moving average of -19.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $14 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIII reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for GIII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

CL King gave a rating of “Neutral” to GIII, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

GIII Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.94. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw 8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from GOLDFARB MORRIS, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $12.54 back on Dec 05. After this action, GOLDFARB MORRIS now owns 2,094,964 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $3,135,000 using the latest closing price.

Goldfarb Jeffrey David, the Executive Vice President of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., purchase 19,000 shares at $12.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Goldfarb Jeffrey David is holding 491,631 shares at $246,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.44 for the present operating margin

+33.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at -4.12. The total capital return value is set at 10.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.99. Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII), the company’s capital structure generated 63.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.77. Total debt to assets is 32.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.