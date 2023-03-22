Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FUTU stock has gone down by -2.49%, with a monthly decline of -3.30% and a quarterly plunge of -31.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Futu Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.88% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of -2.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) by analysts is $471.59, which is $14.69 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 84.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.80% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of FUTU was 3.32M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has increased by 3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 44.07. however, the company has experienced a -2.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $43 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUTU reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $59.60. The rating they have provided for FUTU stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 30th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUTU, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

FUTU Trading at -6.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares sank -1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.07. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 12.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.03 for the present operating margin

+86.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +39.50. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 52.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.57. Total debt to assets is 10.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.