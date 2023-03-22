FREYR Battery (FREY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 7.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FREY is $15.50, which is $8.57 above than the current price. The public float for FREY is 113.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on March 22, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

The stock of FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a -3.19% decrease in the past week, with a -17.81% drop in the past month, and a -30.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for FREY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.44% for FREY stock, with a simple moving average of -31.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREY reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for FREY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

FREY Trading at -17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -16.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -18.40, with -15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In summary, FREYR Battery (FREY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.