Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The public float for FRSH is 158.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRSH on March 22, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 13.51. but the company has seen a -3.33% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FRSH’s Market Performance

FRSH’s stock has fallen by -3.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.48% and a quarterly drop of -4.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Freshworks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.18% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of -2.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $18 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

FRSH Trading at -9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -8.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw -5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Epstein Stacey, who sale 162,187 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Mar 14. After this action, Epstein Stacey now owns 97,576 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $2,314,408 using the latest closing price.

Flower Johanna, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,700 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Flower Johanna is holding 17,506 shares at $64,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. Equity return is now at value -21.60, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.