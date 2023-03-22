Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is $38.88, which is $8.08 above the current market price. The public float for FLR is 139.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLR on March 22, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FLR) stock’s latest price update

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR)’s stock price has increased by 2.80 compared to its previous closing price of 29.96. However, the company has experienced a -5.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

FLR’s Market Performance

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has seen a -5.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.96% decline in the past month and a -7.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for FLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.95% for FLR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $40 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLR reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for FLR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to FLR, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

FLR Trading at -12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -15.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLR fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.30. In addition, Fluor Corporation saw -11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLR starting from Breuer James R, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $37.81 back on Mar 03. After this action, Breuer James R now owns 41,742 shares of Fluor Corporation, valued at $151,231 using the latest closing price.

ROSE MATTHEW K, the Director of Fluor Corporation, purchase 40,000 shares at $25.63 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that ROSE MATTHEW K is holding 80,764 shares at $1,025,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.00 for the present operating margin

+2.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fluor Corporation stands at +1.06. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fluor Corporation (FLR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.