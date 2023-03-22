Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FIVN is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is $85.68, which is $21.16 above the current market price. The public float for FIVN is 69.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. On March 22, 2023, FIVN’s average trading volume was 1.33M shares.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN)’s stock price has increased by 5.39 compared to its previous closing price of 61.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/24/22 that Five9 Stock Slides as Forecast Misses Expectations

FIVN’s Market Performance

FIVN’s stock has risen by 3.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -19.78% and a quarterly drop of -8.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.75% for Five9 Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.20% for FIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -18.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to FIVN, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

FIVN Trading at -11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -18.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.94. In addition, Five9 Inc. saw -4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Kozanian Panos, who sale 1,511 shares at the price of $62.44 back on Mar 16. After this action, Kozanian Panos now owns 111,163 shares of Five9 Inc., valued at $94,347 using the latest closing price.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY, the Chief Financial Officer of Five9 Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $61.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that ZWARENSTEIN BARRY is holding 112,303 shares at $309,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.30 for the present operating margin

+51.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc. stands at -12.15. Equity return is now at value -36.50, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.