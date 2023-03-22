First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FCF is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FCF is $16.92, which is $3.59 above the current price. The public float for FCF is 91.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCF on March 22, 2023 was 758.88K shares.

FCF) stock’s latest price update

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF)’s stock price has increased by 5.29 compared to its previous closing price of 12.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FCF’s Market Performance

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has seen a 1.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -18.87% decline in the past month and a -0.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for FCF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.13% for FCF stock, with a simple moving average of -5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCF

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCF reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for FCF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FCF, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

FCF Trading at -9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCF rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.52. In addition, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCF starting from CHARLEY RAY T, who purchase 3,900 shares at the price of $12.85 back on Mar 17. After this action, CHARLEY RAY T now owns 325,074 shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, valued at $50,115 using the latest closing price.

CHARLEY RAY T, the Director of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, purchase 8,000 shares at $13.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that CHARLEY RAY T is holding 321,174 shares at $104,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stands at +29.90. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.