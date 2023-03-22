Eventbrite Inc. (EB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for EB is at 2.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EB is $11.40, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for EB is 79.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.35% of that float. The average trading volume for EB on March 22, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

EB) stock’s latest price update

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB)’s stock price has increased by 6.48 compared to its previous closing price of 8.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EB’s Market Performance

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has experienced a 8.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.26% rise in the past month, and a 49.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for EB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.78% for EB stock, with a simple moving average of 10.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $13 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 10th of the previous year.

EB Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EB rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.67. In addition, Eventbrite Inc. saw 51.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.91 for the present operating margin

+62.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eventbrite Inc. stands at -21.23. Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eventbrite Inc. (EB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.