Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s (PYXS) Stock

The stock of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has seen a 14.93% increase in the past week, with a 29.05% gain in the past month, and a 97.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.05% for PYXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.31% for PYXS stock, with a simple moving average of 14.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PYXS is $11.00, which is $8.69 above than the current price. The public float for PYXS is 27.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. The average trading volume of PYXS on March 22, 2023 was 106.31K shares.

PYXS) stock’s latest price update

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS)’s stock price has increased by 5.00 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. but the company has seen a 14.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYXS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PYXS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYXS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

PYXS Trading at 27.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.42%, as shares surge +19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS rose by +14.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc. saw 72.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from PFIZER INC, who purchase 1,811,594 shares at the price of $2.76 back on Mar 17. After this action, PFIZER INC now owns 5,952,263 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc., valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Chin Mark, the Former Director of Pyxis Oncology Inc., sale 1,745,761 shares at $3.05 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Chin Mark is holding 0 shares at $5,324,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

The total capital return value is set at -51.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.75. Equity return is now at value -45.30, with -40.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.