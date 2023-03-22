Evaluating the Ups and Downs of nCino Inc.’s (NCNO) Stock

The stock of nCino Inc. (NCNO) has gone up by 7.21% for the week, with a -17.83% drop in the past month and a -9.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.65% for NCNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.47% for NCNO stock, with a simple moving average of -22.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is $34.85, which is $12.0 above the current market price. The public float for NCNO is 109.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NCNO on March 22, 2023 was 744.35K shares.

NCNO) stock’s latest price update

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO)’s stock price has increased by 4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 22.40. However, the company has seen a 7.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCNO reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for NCNO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to NCNO, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

NCNO Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO rose by +7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.19. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Sellers Jeanette, who sale 696 shares at the price of $29.91 back on Feb 06. After this action, Sellers Jeanette now owns 18,141 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $20,817 using the latest closing price.

Naude Pierre, the CEO of nCino Inc., sale 6,474 shares at $30.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Naude Pierre is holding 882,918 shares at $197,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.40 for the present operating margin

+57.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for nCino Inc. stands at -18.05. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, nCino Inc. (NCNO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.