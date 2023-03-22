Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Alaska Air Group Inc.’s (ALK) Stock

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has seen a -4.02% decrease in the past week, with a -17.38% drop in the past month, and a -8.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for ALK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.41% for ALK stock, with a simple moving average of -9.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is above average at 92.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.

The public float for ALK is 126.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALK on March 22, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

ALK) stock’s latest price update

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)’s stock price has increased by 3.28 compared to its previous closing price of 39.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/21/22 that Airlines Are Making Money Again, but They Can’t Keep Up With Surging Travel Demand

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $62 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ALK, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ALK Trading at -16.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -15.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.42. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from THOMPSON J KENNETH, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $48.58 back on Mar 09. After this action, THOMPSON J KENNETH now owns 29,907 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $170,017 using the latest closing price.

SCHNEIDER ANDREA L, the SVP PEOPLE of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 1,596 shares at $50.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that SCHNEIDER ANDREA L is holding 15,747 shares at $81,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.