Evaluating the Impact of 1.58 Increase on Playtika Holding Corp.’s (PLTK) Stock

The stock of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has seen a 9.96% increase in the past week, with a 10.52% gain in the past month, and a 22.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for PLTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.66% for PLTK stock, with a simple moving average of 3.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is above average at 15.77x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PLTK is $14.73, which is $3.79 above than the current price. The public float for PLTK is 45.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on March 22, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

PLTK) stock’s latest price update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK)’s stock price has increased by 1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 10.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that ‘Angry Birds’ Owner Gets Takeover Bid From Playtika

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

The stock of Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has seen a 9.96% increase in the past week, with a 10.52% gain in the past month, and a 22.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for PLTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.66% for PLTK stock, with a simple moving average of 3.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTK reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PLTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PLTK, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

PLTK Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp. saw 28.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Gross Dana Rebecca, who sale 15,262 shares at the price of $8.58 back on Dec 09. After this action, Gross Dana Rebecca now owns 0 shares of Playtika Holding Corp., valued at $130,948 using the latest closing price.

Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp., sale 27,943,938 shares at $11.58 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd is holding 184,260,997 shares at $323,590,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.76 for the present operating margin

+72.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Playtika Holding Corp. stands at +10.53. Equity return is now at value -101.90, with 9.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.