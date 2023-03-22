Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 42.80. However, the company has seen a -2.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/20/22 that A surge in coal and oil emissions was expected with Russia’s war and a COVID recovery — here’s what actually happened

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WTRG is at 0.78.

The public float for WTRG is 261.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.17% of that float. The average trading volume for WTRG on March 22, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

WTRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has seen a -2.38% decrease in the past week, with a -9.51% drop in the past month, and a -10.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for WTRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.90% for WTRG stock, with a simple moving average of -9.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTRG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WTRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTRG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $55 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTRG reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for WTRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WTRG, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

WTRG Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.82. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc. saw -12.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Franklin Chris, who purchase 37,245 shares at the price of $40.70 back on Mar 08. After this action, Franklin Chris now owns 37,245 shares of Essential Utilities Inc., valued at $1,515,872 using the latest closing price.

Ruff Ellen T, the Director of Essential Utilities Inc., sale 8,560 shares at $47.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Ruff Ellen T is holding 26,972 shares at $410,503 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.