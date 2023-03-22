Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC)’s stock price has decreased by -11.34 compared to its previous closing price of 27.69. However, the company has seen a -8.80% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is 66.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPAC is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EPAC is 56.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On March 22, 2023, EPAC’s average trading volume was 313.36K shares.

EPAC’s Market Performance

EPAC’s stock has seen a -8.80% decrease for the week, with a -7.43% drop in the past month and a 3.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.38% for EPAC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EPAC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPAC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $23 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPAC reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for EPAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

EPAC Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAC fell by -9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.27. In addition, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. saw -3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAC starting from Limberger Markus, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $16.19 back on Sep 28. After this action, Limberger Markus now owns 0 shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., valued at $48,557 using the latest closing price.

Limberger Markus, the EVP, Operations of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $17.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Limberger Markus is holding 3,000 shares at $52,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.21 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stands at +3.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC), the company’s capital structure generated 77.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.79. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.