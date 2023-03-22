Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Stock Observes -16.33% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, UUUU stock has gone down by -1.27%, with a monthly decline of -23.09% and a quarterly plunge of -8.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for Energy Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.10% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of -16.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UUUU is $10.27, which is $3.99 above the current price. The public float for UUUU is 154.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UUUU on March 22, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

UUUU) stock’s latest price update

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU)’s stock price has increased by 0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 5.39. However, the company has experienced a -1.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

In the past week, UUUU stock has gone down by -1.27%, with a monthly decline of -23.09% and a quarterly plunge of -8.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for Energy Fuels Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.10% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of -16.33% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at -19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares sank -17.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc. saw -12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Morrison Alex G, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Dec 08. After this action, Morrison Alex G now owns 150,159 shares of Energy Fuels Inc., valued at $48,239 using the latest closing price.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the Director of Energy Fuels Inc., sale 17,212 shares at $6.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE is holding 264,837 shares at $118,957 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc. stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 65.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.