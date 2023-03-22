Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 18.92. however, the company has experienced a 1.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for Element Solutions Inc (ESI) by analysts is $22.39, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for ESI is 224.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On March 22, 2023, the average trading volume of ESI was 1.22M shares.

ESI’s Market Performance

ESI’s stock has seen a 1.56% increase for the week, with a -3.23% drop in the past month and a 4.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for Element Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.13% for ESI stock, with a simple moving average of 0.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ESI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ESI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

ESI Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.80. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from FRANKLIN MARTIN E, who purchase 135,000 shares at the price of $18.90 back on Nov 18. After this action, FRANKLIN MARTIN E now owns 1,037,000 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $2,551,500 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN MARTIN E, the Director of Element Solutions Inc, purchase 350,000 shares at $19.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FRANKLIN MARTIN E is holding 902,000 shares at $6,699,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.