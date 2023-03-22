Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is $13.06, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for EDIT is 68.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDIT on March 22, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 8.20. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT’s stock has fallen by -4.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.69% and a quarterly drop of -21.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for Editas Medicine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.59% for EDIT stock, with a simple moving average of -33.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $15 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDIT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for EDIT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EDIT, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EDIT Trading at -12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc. saw -9.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from ROBERTSON MICHELLE, who sale 184 shares at the price of $8.89 back on Mar 03. After this action, ROBERTSON MICHELLE now owns 107,559 shares of Editas Medicine Inc., valued at $1,636 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc., sale 101 shares at $8.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 77,582 shares at $898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc. stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -39.20 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.