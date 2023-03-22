Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, EBC stock has gone up by 2.90%, with a monthly decline of -18.83% and a quarterly plunge of -25.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.38% for Eastern Bankshares Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.16% for EBC stock, with a simple moving average of -31.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Right Now?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is $17.80, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for EBC is 173.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBC on March 22, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

EBC) stock’s latest price update

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)’s stock price has increased by 4.59 compared to its previous closing price of 12.20. however, the company has experienced a 2.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBC reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for EBC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to EBC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

EBC Trading at -19.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -19.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.37. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -26.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Borgen Luis, who sale 12,419 shares at the price of $19.21 back on Nov 30. After this action, Borgen Luis now owns 77,546 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $238,569 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Deborah C, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 5,713 shares at $19.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Jackson Deborah C is holding 72,752 shares at $109,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +25.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.