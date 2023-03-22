Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 38.37. However, the company has seen a 0.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Dynatrace Stock Spikes as Earnings Top Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) is above average at 400.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for DT is 194.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DT on March 22, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

DT’s Market Performance

DT’s stock has seen a 0.33% increase for the week, with a -8.12% drop in the past month and a 1.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for Dynatrace Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.60% for DT stock, with a simple moving average of 1.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for DT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to DT, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

DT Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.97. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Pace Stephen J., who sale 15,812 shares at the price of $42.27 back on Mar 01. After this action, Pace Stephen J. now owns 120,923 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $668,378 using the latest closing price.

Greifeneder Bernd, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 4,972 shares at $43.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Greifeneder Bernd is holding 932,617 shares at $216,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.75 for the present operating margin

+78.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc. stands at +5.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc. (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.62. Total debt to assets is 13.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.