DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV): A Technical Analysis

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for DV is 163.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on March 22, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

DV) stock’s latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has increased by 6.17 compared to its previous closing price of 25.62. however, the company has experienced a 7.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DV’s Market Performance

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has seen a 7.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.66% decline in the past month and a 15.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for DV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.34% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of 6.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $29 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to DV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

DV Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV rose by +7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 23.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Desmond Laura, who sale 11,002 shares at the price of $24.52 back on Mar 16. After this action, Desmond Laura now owns 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $269,808 using the latest closing price.

Allais Nicola T, the Chief Financial Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 1,607 shares at $24.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Allais Nicola T is holding 54,092 shares at $39,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.