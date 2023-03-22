DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is 148.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DXCM is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) is $132.74, which is $13.76 above the current market price. The public float for DXCM is 384.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% of that float. On March 22, 2023, DXCM’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM)’s stock price has increased by 1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 117.21. but the company has seen a 5.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

DXCM’s Market Performance

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has seen a 5.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.68% gain in the past month and a 3.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.97% for DXCM stock, with a simple moving average of 20.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $121 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DXCM, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

DXCM Trading at 6.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.60. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 5.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Dolan Matthew Vincent, who sale 2,303 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Mar 16. After this action, Dolan Matthew Vincent now owns 33,569 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $264,845 using the latest closing price.

Stern Sadie, the EVP Chief Human Resources Offi of DexCom Inc., sale 393 shares at $111.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Stern Sadie is holding 83,645 shares at $43,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.