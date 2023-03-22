Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) is above average at 6.48x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is $31.00, which is $8.67 above the current market price. The public float for DK is 66.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DK on March 22, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

DK) stock’s latest price update

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 22.62. However, the company has seen a 1.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/06/23 that Toblerone Is Removing the Matterhorn From Its Packaging

DK’s Market Performance

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has experienced a 1.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.97% drop in the past month, and a -13.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for DK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.29% for DK stock, with a simple moving average of -17.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $29 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Underperform” to DK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DK Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -14.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.35. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw -15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Soreq Avigal, who purchase 6,775 shares at the price of $22.63 back on Mar 14. After this action, Soreq Avigal now owns 94,400 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $153,318 using the latest closing price.

Spiegel Reuven, the CFO of Delek US Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $22.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Spiegel Reuven is holding 33,148 shares at $45,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.40 for the present operating margin

+4.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delek US Holdings Inc. stands at +1.27. The total capital return value is set at 12.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK), the company’s capital structure generated 341.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.37. Total debt to assets is 39.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.