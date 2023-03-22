Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 49.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is above average at 2.05x. The 36-month beta value for DQ is also noteworthy at 0.51.

The public float for DQ is 68.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.37% of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on March 22, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has seen a 1.75% increase in the past week, with a 16.45% rise in the past month, and a 11.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.12% for DQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.66% for DQ stock, with a simple moving average of -7.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $70 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

DQ Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.06. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 46.80, with 29.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.