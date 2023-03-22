D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)’s stock price has increased by 11.45 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is $6.20, which is $9.65 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 60.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QBTS on March 22, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

QBTS’s Market Performance

QBTS stock saw a decrease of -6.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -41.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -74.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.76% for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.65% for QBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -89.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QBTS reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for QBTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

QBTS Trading at -44.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares sank -39.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS fell by -6.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6668. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw -61.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from WEST STEVEN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, WEST STEVEN M now owns 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $63,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.