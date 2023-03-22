CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUBE is 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CUBE is $51.00, which is $4.23 above the current price. The public float for CUBE is 223.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on March 22, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 47.09. However, the company has seen a -1.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CubeSmart (CUBE) has experienced a -1.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.88% rise in the past month, and a 14.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.74% for CUBE stock, with a simple moving average of 6.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $48 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to CUBE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

CUBE Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.57. In addition, CubeSmart saw 14.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $48.33 back on Mar 03. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $918,270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.