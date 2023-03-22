Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ)’s stock price has increased by 4.58 compared to its previous closing price of 19.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) Right Now?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CUZ is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CUZ is $27.56, which is $7.24 above the current price. The public float for CUZ is 150.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUZ on March 22, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

CUZ’s Market Performance

CUZ’s stock has seen a -1.94% decrease for the week, with a -20.15% drop in the past month and a -16.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for Cousins Properties Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.51% for CUZ stock, with a simple moving average of -21.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $22 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUZ reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for CUZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUZ, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

CUZ Trading at -17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.23. In addition, Cousins Properties Incorporated saw -17.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from MCCOLL JOHN S, who sale 36,975 shares at the price of $24.93 back on Feb 28. After this action, MCCOLL JOHN S now owns 30,814 shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated, valued at $921,602 using the latest closing price.

Roper Pamela F, the EVP, General Counsel of Cousins Properties Incorporated, sale 6,095 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Roper Pamela F is holding 42,241 shares at $157,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.07 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Incorporated stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.40. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 52.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.53. Total debt to assets is 32.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.